DELEWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A Muncie woman has been charged after police claim she shot a man during a struggle after he claimed she stole cocaine.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, 36-year-old Cassandra Stuller was charged with one count of armed robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in relation to an incident that occurred in south Muncie early Tuesday morning.

At around 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to a home on South Pinewood Drive on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in his abdomen and he was transported to the hospital.

At the home, officers spoke with Stuller, who said she was upstairs when she heard a gunshot. Stuller then told officers she came down and saw the man, who told her to call 911. Stuller said she could not make the call “due to a malfunction with her phone, so he called,” according to the affidavit. At the hospital, documents said the man told officers that he did not do this to himself, but could not say who had done it.

In an additional interview with police the next day, Stuller initially provided the same information as she did to officers the night before. However, after officers asked her to “disclose to (them) what was bothering her… (she) dropped her head and said, ‘I did it,'” the documents read.

In the interview, the documents claim Stuller said the man was her “drug dealer” and she had stolen some cocaine out of his bag. When the man came upstairs to confront her, Stuller went downstairs to get his gun, demanding that he give her the rest of what he had inside the bag.

The man attempted to grab the gun from Stuller and they began fighting over the gun. The documents said that Stuller fell to the ground and the man was on top of her when the gun went off and struck him. The woman then said she grabbed the bag and went upstairs, hiding it under a mattress.

The documents said that Stuller is now in the Delaware County Jail with a $50,000 bond.