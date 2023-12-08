INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday, officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released its critical incident video of the late October officer-involved shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis where a man was shot in a tree.

According to previous reports, 35-year-old Darcel Edwards was shot in the early morning hours of Oct. 24 by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Gunnar Gossett in the area of E 25th St. and Columbia Ave.

In the footage provided by IMPD, which is edited, the body camera worn by an officer showed a traffic stop conducted in the area of E. 25th St. and Park Ave. around 4:20 a.m. on Oct. 24. A man, later identified as Edwards, was pulled over for driving at a high rate of speed.

When he was pulled over, Edwards exited his vehicle and told the officer about another vehicle hitting his car. The officer told Edwards not to reenter his vehicle. However, the footage shows that Edwards got back into his vehicle and fled from the stop.

The vehicle was located crashed near the corner of E 25th St. and Columbia Ave. The video shows Edwards running in a nearby backyard and officers later located him in a nearby tree.

While in the tree, multiple IMPD officers told Edwards to get out of the tree, and one of the officers told him to “show his f—— hands.” Edwards refused and asked police to call his mother.

Edwards told the officers on scene multiple times that he had epilepsy and that he had seizures. As officers continued to ask Edwards to get out of the tree, the video shows Edwards telling officers that he could not get out of the tree, continuing to ask officers to call his mom.

“I’m coming down, but I feel like I’m coming into a seize man,” Edwards said, to which officers responded, “Well, you might not want to do it up there. Get down and we’ll get you the help you need.”

Edwards asked the officers to help him, to which officers told him that a medic would be provided if he came down. When Edwards told officers he would wait in the tree until the medic comes, officers continued to demand that he come down from the tree.

In response to this, the video shows Edwards telling officers: “well, shoot me with the taser then.” When officers told Edwards that it was a pistol, Edwards responded “whatever it is, hit me with it.” An officer on scene told Edwards that he has to have a reason to discharge his weapon, warning Edwards “do not give me one.”

“I don’t have anything on me,” Edwards said, to which the officer responded “I don’t believe you.” An argument between the officers and Edwards continues as Edwards seems to reach for something in the tree. An officer at the scene warns if Edwards reaches for something again, he will be shot.

“Get down,” the officer said. Edwards responded “Kill me” to which the officer said “No.” This exchange happened a few times. When Edwards seemingly reaches for something in his pocket, Gossett discharged his weapon twice toward the tree which seem to hit Edwards.

Officials said Edwards was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and died two days later. At the scene, officials found a holster, but a gun was not found. According to previous reports, crews took down the tree where Edwards was and investigators raked the underbrush in the search of a firearm.