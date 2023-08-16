MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie man has been charged after police said he reportedly sold fentanyl pills causing an overdose death in July.

Court records showed 19-year-old Michael A. Reed was preliminarily charged with dealing resulting in death and dealing a cocaine/ narcotic drug.

On July 14, Muncie police officers were called to a home on West 9th Street in reference to a man down. The caller stated their brother, later identified as 18-year-old Javin M. Nichols wouldn’t wake up.

Nichols was pronounced dead on the scene.

The probable cause stated that a search of the home uncovered one and a half blue bills imprinted with “M30.” Investigators said these are often counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl.

Nichols’ phone was also recovered by investigators and after entering the passcode, they were able to see who Nichols had been communicating with.

Investigators said they found several texts from Nichols with a man later identified as Reed. On July 13, the day before Nichols’ death, there was a message exchange made.

According to court documents, Reed had texted Nichols saying, “I got more if you need.”

The call log found also showed a few calls were made between Reed and Nichols including one with a duration of three minutes. Nichols had also texted other contacts in his phone stating “he got some and they were two for $40.”

Investigators added Nichols’ autopsy report confirmed that his cause of death was “Acute Fentanyl Intoxication.”

Michael Reed booking photo (Delaware County Jail)

Police arrested Reed on Aug. 15 and he was interviewed by investigators. Reed admitted to meeting with Nichols the night before he died and sold pills for “forty dollars,” according to court documents.

Reed was preliminarily charged with dealing resulting in death, Level 1 Felony; and dealing a cocaine/narcotic drug, Level 5 Felony.

An initial court hearing hasn’t been set in this case.