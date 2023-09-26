INDIANAPOLIS – Newly filed court documents reveal a recent deadly shooting was reportedly over “owed money.”

Michael Owens, 19, was charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous person with prior conviction, Level 5 Felony.

On Sept. 11 just before 6 p.m., Indianapolis metro police were called to the 10000 block of Montery Road near N. Mitthoefer Road on the city’s northeast side for a person shot.

IMPD said when they arrived at the scene no one was found but officers found 10 fired 9mm casings there. Dispatch informed officers that a person shot was nearby off John Jay Drive.

The victim was later identified as 20-year-old Keontae Walls-Leonard. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said they observed holes and broken glass on the passenger side of Walls-Leonard’s vehicle.

Michael Owens booking photo (Marion County Jail)

Court documents detailed that a juvenile was in the car during the shooting. The young male told officers in a taped statement that while Walls-Leonard was driving, he saw “Baby Mike.”

“Baby Mike” reportedly owed him money so he was going to stop and ask him for it. When Walls-Leonard stopped and asked for the money, “Baby Mike,” later identified as Owens responded, “I got your money right here.”

The juvenile stated he lowered his head when he saw Owens reach for his waist. That’s when Owens reportedly struck Walls-Leonard with gunfire.

Police spoke with the juvenile’s mother who identified “Baby Mike” as Owens. She also gave his phone number which investigators were able to confirm.

According to police databases, a 911 call for medical assistance was made from Owens’s phone number from the same address off Montery Road on Aug. 26.

Detectives questioned others who identified Owens as the person responsible for the shooting. One witness picked Owens out in a photo array provided by investigators.

Another witness stated he saw Owens leave around the time of the shooting and knew he owned a 9mm handgun with a “long magazine.” He also told investigators that Owens owed someone $75 but didn’t know who the other person was.

A later autopsy ruled Walls-Leonard death was a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds, according to the probable cause.

Court records detailed Owens was charged on Sept. 19 and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

If convicted of murder, Owens faces 45 to 60 years in prison, life imprisonment without the possibility of parole or the death penalty if at least one aggravating circumstance is proven.