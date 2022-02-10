INDIANAPOLIS — Through heartache and pain, Karen and Lane Seymour hold tight to their faith.

These days, it’s all they have.

“We have cried. We have broken down in our private times and sometimes in the open,” said Lane Seymour. “I do know that whatever the outcome is that we’re going to be ok.”

January 30th was the last time he saw his daughter, Paris Williamson, at her Avalon Lake apartment. Just days later, he’d report her missing on February 4th.

“As a parent, that’s probably the most painful thing that I think that I’ve experienced is the not knowing where she’s at,” he said.

At 33-years-old, Paris is known to be helpful, independent and hardworking, but also very responsible.

Working as an insurance representative, her family says it wasn’t unusual to go without speaking to her for a little while, but when they received a call from her employer on February 4th, there was cause for concern.

“We know that she’s busy during the day because she’s been doing a lot of extra long hours,” Seymour said, “but when the job called and said they hadn’t seen her, that was a red flag.”

Paris didn’t show up to work for the entire week.

A wellness check at her apartment would turn up without her or her vehicle.

“Her mailbox was full of mail, and it was soaking wet, and it had her license, her W2 forms,” said Seymour. “It had her personal information in it, and she’s not that type of person that would leave her information out like that.”

IMPD is currently handling her case. According to police, her car that she’s believed to be driving, a 2008 Chevy Impala (with Indiana plate: 394NFV), was last seen on January 31st. Police say she was going south at Emerson Avenue and County Line Road.

Her family has also turned to social media for tips, which they say also led to a possible sighting at the Horseshoe Indianapolis Casino in Shelbyville. Seymour says that lead is currently being investigated.

Seymour says his daughter is a private person, she doesn’t even have social media, but it’s not like her to disappear and leave her responsibilities, her family and the things she worked hard for behind.

“She prides herself in being able to have her own apartment, have her own bank account, her own car. She’s very independent. So this doesn’t match up to who she is,” he said.

While there are more questions than answers, Seymour says he and his family are not losing hope.

“We have other family that’s here, other children that’s here, we have a great group of people… a community that loves us,” he said.

“I do want Paris to know, we love her and we’re going to keep searching for her,” he added. “I miss her. We love her.”

Per IMPD, Paris Williamson is 5’11”, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on where she is, call 911 or IMPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160, missingpersonstips@Indy.Gov, or call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).