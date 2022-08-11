MUNCIE, Ind. – A man charged in connection with last month’s triple slaying in Delaware County now faces additional charges related to his incarceration.

The Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office filed five additional counts against Devin X. Myers: prisoner possessing a deadly weapon, intimidation (three counts) and criminal mischief. The first four counts are felonies, while criminal mischief is a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, jail officers found Myers in possession of a shank—an improvised sharpened instrument used as a weapon—at the Delaware County Jail.

Myers also threatened three jail officers, according to court documents, leading to the three intimidation charges.

“I’m going to get all you mother****** before I go to DOC, I swear on my kids I’ll get you,” Myers was quoted as saying in court documents.

Myers also damaged a jail cell window, “resulting in a pecuniary loss in an amount of at least $750 but less than $50,000,” according to this week’s filing.

Intimidation is punishable by up to 2.5 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The deadly weapon charge carries a prison sentence of 2 to 12 years and a $10,000 fine, while the criminal mischief charge includes up to 1 year in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Prosecutors also filed a firearm enhancement charge against Myers, potentially adding 5 to 20 years to any sentence.

In all, he faces 14 counts. Myers is charged in connection with the deaths of three people: 69-year-old Malcolm E. Perdue, 51-year-old Kyndra K. Swift and 19-year-old Kyler Ryan Musick.

The murders happened in July. Perdue and Swift died during a home invasion on July 13 in the 2900 block of South Liberty Street. Musick’s body was found the next day.

Daniel Jones is also charged in connection with the case.

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said the death penalty is “still on the table” when it comes to the triple murder case, although no final decision has been made.