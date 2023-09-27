MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie man was arrested after police said he threatened and tried to intimidate officers with a “steak knife.”

On Sept. 26 around 6 p.m., police said they responded to a home on the 2100 block of East Cornell Avenue on the reports of someone “causing trouble.”

When officers arrived, they spoke with a man and woman who claimed their son, later identified as 50-year-old Chad Jason Franklin was causing issues. The couple stated Franklin had kicked in the front door and damaged the railing for the front porch.

Court documents indicated that while officers spoke to the parents outside, Franklin yelled out the door that he was “not going to jail.”

After backup officers arrived at the scene, police said they entered the living room where Franklin warned he was in possession of a knife. Officers observed the man sitting in a recliner with a steak knife lying next to him.

Chad Jason Franklin booking photo (Delaware County Jail)

As officers moved closer to Franklin, he responded by jumping up and grabbing the knife, according to the probable cause.

Police said they then drew their tasers and Franklin dropped the knife and assumed a fighting stance, yelling threats at officers. Police asked Franklin to turn around and put his hands behind his back.

Franklin reportedly refused stating, “You’re going to have to zap me, dude.” Police said they then asked Franklin to comply about ten more times.

Court records showed Franklin then continued to shout threats like, “I will f***ing die first” and he would “leave in a body bag before leaving in handcuffs” and “If you come at me, I will consider it an act of death.”

While shouting threats, Franklin also admitted to damaging his parents’ property. He also threatened to “kick you in your solar plexus so hard it will break your sternum.”

After flipping off officers with both middle fingers, yelling “f*** you,” police deployed their tasers. One officer had to deliver another drive stun to Franklin’s shoulders due to his clothing obstructing the first impact.

Two officers received minor injuries during the arrest. Police said Franklin was able to punch one officer in the chest twice before he was placed in handcuffs.

Franklin was preliminarily charged with intimidation, Level 5 Felony; battery against a public official, Level 6 Felony; resisting law enforcement, Level 6 Felony; and criminal mischief, Class B Misdemeanor.

No initial court date has been set.