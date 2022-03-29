HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – Court documents reveal more about the events leading to the shooting of a tow truck driver along I-70 in Hendricks County, with the victim saying the accused shooter exhibited odd behavior during the encounter.

This week, Joseph Jackson, 22, of Raytown, Missouri, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, neglect of a dependent, carrying a handgun without a license and conversion (theft of the tow truck) in connection with the March 25 incident.

Around 10:15 a.m. Friday, authorities were called to I-70 eastbound near the rest park at the 64-mile marker. Officers found a man had been shot. They later learned he was a tow truck driver who’d responded to help Jackson, a stranded driver whose car had a flat tire. Jackson had shot the other man, police said.

A 4-year-old child was with Jackson, who got into the tow truck driver’s rig and took off. When police found the tow truck—Jackson’s car still on the flatbed—it was on I-70 westbound near State Road 267. Police initiated a traffic stop and pulled him over. They found a handgun in the truck as well as the 4-year-old child.

Joseph Jackson

The probable cause affidavit sheds some light on the incident, with the tow truck driver indicating signs of strange behavior from Jackson and police expressing skepticism about Jackson’s account.

During an interview, Jackson told police he didn’t want to talk to them but said he did want to explain what happened. According to his account, he feared for his daughter’s safety after the tow truck driver arrived and accused him of making inappropriate comments toward the girl. Jackson then expressed concern that the officers standing near him during the interview would hurt him. He pleaded with officers not to hurt his daughter; officers assured him the girl was safe.

Of the shooting incident, Jackson said he wanted the driver to take him to a Greyhound bus station, which he claimed the driver told him wasn’t possible. Jackson then claimed he asked the driver to unhook his vehicle, to which the driver declined.

Jackson told police the driver made “comments” about his young daughter that made him uncomfortable and claimed the man “tried to hurt my family.” He said the driver then took off running and he shot him. Police appeared to express skepticism about Jackson’s account, questioning why the driver would run away when he’d arrived to help.

Jackson recalled firing two or three shots, according to court documents. He acknowledged the driver “might be hurt” after the incident and later uttered, “I did not mean to hurt him.”

After the shooting, Jackson told investigators he tried to call the police, but his first call didn’t go through.

Police said Jackson’s daughter was forensically interviewed about the incident, although she “did not disclose anything” that would help the case.

On Saturday, police interviewed Matthew Roberts, the tow truck driver who’d been shot. Roberts, who talked to investigators from his hospital room, said he’d responded to the rest area to help a driver whose car had broken down. He wanted Jackson and his daughter to sit in the tow truck for their own safety while he loaded the disabled car onto his flatbed.

After the car was loaded, Roberts saw the little girl sitting in the tow truck. He recalled saying “good morning sweetie” to the girl or something of that nature. Jackson then, according to court documents, advised the driver that his daughter had a name and he should call her by that. Roberts said he apologized.

Once they were in the tow truck, Roberts told Jackson he planned to pull into the rest park so they could discuss payment and decide what they were doing with the car. To Roberts’ recollection, Jackson wanted to go to a Greyhound bus station with “no funny business.”

Roberts then noticed a “behavior change” in Jackson, according to court documents, saying he was “acting strange.” By Roberts’ account, Jackson said, “I will kill you right here.”

When Roberts told Jackson he had a family, Jackson replied, “I don’t give a [expletive],” according to court documents. Jackson pulled out his gun; Roberts exited the truck and was hit in the left forearm. He told police he believed he was shot five times and ended up lying on the ground.

Roberts recalled seeing Jackson sitting in the truck cab with his gun pointed at him. Jackson then got out of the vehicle and tried to operate the bed of the truck but was unable to, got back into the truck and drove off, Roberts told police.

According to court documents, Roberts believed “Jackson was not acting right and seemed to have already made his mind up where he wanted to go and do.”

Roberts is recovering from his wounds. Police said doctors were able to extract one bullet during surgery, which has been put into evidence.

A Facebook post indicated Roberts works for Curtis Garage and Wrecker Service. The company called the shooting “surreal” and said it has received an outpouring of support for Roberts and his family.