INDIANAPOLIS — In recent years, illegal street takeovers have become more common and problematic throughout Indianapolis, leading local police to increase their resources.

The most recent incident over the weekend led to a police pursuit and ultimately an officer-involved shooting.

“It’s unwanted by the community and it’s a very dangerous activity,” said Lorenzo Lewis, IMPD’s Northwest District Commander.

IMPD said that these kinds of street takeovers can include reckless driving, speeding, racing, spinning and donuts with sometimes hundreds of people at a time.

These events typically take place on private property without any kind of authorization. This is not only illegal but can lead to significant damage and cleanup for property owners.

“They are (happening) illegally,” Lewis said. “They don’t have permits. They don’t have the authorization to hold those events. They don’t have the proper licensing or permits to do that. They illegally block traffic and take over private property that they don’t have permission to be at.”

As street takeovers continue to become more common, police are working with other agencies to increase their resources.

“We’ve worked collaboratively with other agencies, state police in particular. I want the community to know this, that we have been effective, so don’t feel discouraged that we can’t do anything because we can and have,” Lewis said.

Just this year, IMPD has responded to multiple incidents involving reckless driving and spinning, without getting into specifics, they say their new tactics are working.

“In one particular incident in the summer where we worked with the state police and other agencies as well where we were able to make over 40 arrests and actually confiscate 80 stolen vehicles,” he said.

Police say this activity tends to slow down during the colder months but that doesn’t mean it can’t still happen. That’s why they want to send this message.

“You will be arrested. They need to know that. They are going to be held accountable,” Lewis said.

The community can help combat this problem too. People living near this type of activity are asked to call the police immediately.