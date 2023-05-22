INDIANAPOLIS — Newly released body camera footage shows Indianapolis police officers involved in an east side shootout that killed a suspect and injured 2 IMPD officers.

On Monday, IMPD released an edited video compiling the bodycam footage of three officers involved in a pursuit and eventual shooting in April that left a suspect in an east side firearms investigation dead and two officers hospitalized.

The footage shows the shootout, which happened around 12:40 p.m. April 20 in the 3000 block of N. Post Road after a suspect in an Indiana Crime Guns Task Force investigation fled from Lawrence and IMPD officers who were surveilling his house in the 9100 block of E. 36th Street.

IMPD said the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Daniel Yefter Ghebrehiwet, drove away as officers attempted to pull him over near the intersection of N. Post Road and E. 30th Street before turning westbound onto 30th Street.

Around this time, the voiceover in IMPD’s edited bodycam footage video says that officers attempted two PIT maneuvers on Ghebrehiwet’s car but were unsuccessful. Footage from some officers shows these PIT maneuvers, although the view is toward the dashboard and not out of the front windshield.

IMPD said Ghebrehiwet then continued west on E. 30th Street before turning south into a business parking lot with officers still in pursuit.

Security footage from the business, provided by IMPD in the released bodycam video on YouTube, shows Ghebrehiwet driving past the parking lot and into a grassy area. He is soon followed by two fully-marked IMPD cars.

Gunfire can be heard as officers step out of their cars in the bodycam footage provided by IMPD. Investigators say Ghebrehiwet began open firing on the four officers with a rifle before the cars even stopped. Over 15 shots can be heard coming from where Ghebrehiwet’s car is parked.

“Ah! I’m hit, I’m hit, I’m hit,” IMPD Det. De Leon can be heard yelling as he falls to the ground. “On my foot, in my foot.”

“Put a tourniquet on, get a tourniquet on him,” another officer can be heard saying amidst exchanging gunfire.

Det. Phelps, who IMPD said was shot in the torso, can be heard coming to the realization he’s been shot shortly after giving orders and assessing the situation out loud.

“I think I’m hit, I’m bleeding,” Det. Phelps can be heard saying. “I’m okay… Let’s go, we’re good.”

After 4 officers in total fired back at Ghebrehiwet, IMPD radios can be heard communicating that one suspect is down. However, IMPD said officers could see his rifle was still within reach.

“[Officers] used a ballistic shield to approach [Ghebrehiwet] and secure the weapon,” IMPD said. “Upon approaching Mr. Ghebrehiwet, officers quickly determined that he was deceased.”

The final stretches of bodycam footage released by IMPD show officers slowly approaching Ghebrehiwet’s van, which has its back window shot out. A passenger they said was riding with Ghebrehiwet had fled on foot.

That passenger, IMPD said, was apprehended shortly after the shooting in the 2700 block of Post Road. They were uninjured, according to police.

Both Detectives De Leon and Phelps were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Phelps was released the same day and De Leon was released the next day.

For more information on the shooting and the reactions from city officials, click here. To view IMPD’s release of the bodycam footage, click here.