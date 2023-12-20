INGALLS, Ind. – An Anderson man was charged after reportedly creating several Molotov cocktails and impersonating a federal agent.

Police said on Dec. 12, an officer spotted a Toyota Rav4 connected to multiple vandalisms and arsons in Ingalls over the past several weeks.

The officer said he saw the vehicle driving northbound on Alfonte Street from Menden Avenue. After noticing the license plate in the Toyota’s rear window was obscured, police initiated a traffic stop.

Court documents explained the driver was identified as 41-year-old Joshua W. Stearman.

Joshua Stearman booking photo (Madison County Jail)

Stearman reportedly presented his driver’s license and another ID with an “unknown government-type seal.”

The man also wore black rubber gloves with black duct tape around his wrists to connect to his sweatshirt sleeves.

According to the probable cause, Stearman said, “I am Homeland Security, coming back from a mission.”

“I’m serious. I’m Homeland Security. Run my ID,” Stearman added.

Police then asked Stearman to step out of the vehicle. He initially refused the officer’s order and stated he had stopped at his dad’s house to make cocktails for a bonfire.

The officer noticed a plastic water bottle with a “yellow-brown liquid” with fabric material sticking out from under the cap. This resembled a “Molotov cocktail.”

When asked what Stearman meant by “cocktails” he said, “The gasoline I’m going to use for the bonfire this weekend.”

Police said Stearman was then arrested. The officer also checked for any weapons on him and found a pill bottle with pills later identified as oxycodone.

Police also explained Stearman had the smell of alcohol coming from him. Stearman told officers that he had a couple of drinks to stay warm. During a later PBT test, Stearman had a blood alcohol content level of .03.

After a search of the vehicle, police located four Molotov cocktails: a plastic water bottle, a tea bottle, a half-gallon orange juice bottle and a Jim Beam whiskey bottle. All four contained a liquid that smelled like fuel and a piece of cloth or fabric sticking out from the cap (typically used for a wick).

Police also found what appeared to be a large torch with tanks of acetylene and oxygen, a long candle lighter and a large case containing Golden Eagle compound bow and arrows.

It was unclear if Stearman was behind several vandalism and arson incidents at a home on the 300 block of South Alfonte Street.

Stearman was charged with:

possession of a destructive device, Level 2 felony;

manufacturing a destructive device, Level 5 felony;

impersonation of a public servant, Level 6 felony;

and possession of a narcotic drug, Level 6 felony.

An initial hearing was held on Dec. 14.