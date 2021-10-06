IMPD: 1 critically injured in northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say one person has been critically injured after a shooting on Indy’s northeast side.

The shooting comes an hour and a half after a deadly shooting on Indy’s near northeast side and a violent Tuesday that saw four people killed within 90 minutes.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of N. Arlington Avenue near the intersection of Arlington and 42nd Street.

Police said officers found a victim who had been shot and transported them to the hospital where they were stated to be in critical condition.

At this time no further information has been released as the investigation is active and ongoing.

This article will be updated once more information has been gathered.