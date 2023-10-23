Update (12:22 p.m. on Oct. 24)

According to a news release from IMPD, 22-year-old Larenzo Johnson was arrested for his reported role in the homicide on the west side of Indianapolis Monday evening.

Original Story:

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Monday night on the city’s west side.

Officers with the IMPD were dispatched around 8:53 p.m. to the 5700 block of W. Ray Street in response to reports that a person had been shot.

Officers arrived and found a male, identified as 24-year-old Lavoris Johnson, suffering from gunshot wounds in a yard outside an apartment building. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. It remains unclear if the victim had been staying at the apartment before the fatal shooting, IMPD said.

One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information related to this fatal shooting is encouraged to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.