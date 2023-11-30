INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot at a apartment complex in the 5700 block of Wilkins St. at approximately 11:24 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male inside an apartment who appeared to have been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are speaking to witnesses, but police do not know what led up to the shooting.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or 317-262-TIPS to remain anonymous.