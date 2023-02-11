INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of West 27 Street on report of a person down.

When officers arrived, they found one unresponsive adult male with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477. We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.