INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating after a person was shot and critically wounded on Indy’s northeast side Wednesday night.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched around 8:34 p.m. Wednesday to the 3500 block of Blue Spruce Lane after receiving reports that a person may have been shot.

Upon arrival, IMPD said officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was last reported to be in critical condition as of 8:51 p.m., according to IMPD.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.