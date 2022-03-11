INDIANAPOLIS – A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to two armed robberies and auto theft committed last month.

According to IMPD, a man was robbed at gunpoint in the Castleton Square Mall’s parking lot at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26.

That same evening, an auto theft was reported in the 8100 block of Castleway Ct. at around 11 p.m. A man told police someone stole his Hyundai.

On Sunday, Feb. 27, IMPD investigated a report of an unsecure residence with forced entry in the 2900 block of E. Fall Creek Pkwy S. Dr. The victim told officers no one was authorized to be inside the residence. There was also an unknown black vehicle in his driveway that did not belong to him.

IMPD’s Covert Robbery unit identified a 15-year-old juvenile as a suspect in the robberies and thefts.

During a search at the suspect’s home, detectives say they found evidence of the robberies. The stolen Hyundai was also found nearby the teenager’s home.

The 15-year-old was arrested for two counts of armed robbery and auto theft.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide/Robbery Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).