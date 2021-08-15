IMPD: 17-year-old arrested for his alleged role in shooting of 15-year-old girl

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have arrested a 17-year-old for his alleged role in a shooting that sent a 15-year-old girl to the hospital back in July, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting took place on the city’s east side on Friday, July 16.

Police were called to the first block of Jefferson Avenue, off East Washington Street, just before 1 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived to find a 15-year-old female with apparent gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said she was shot while sitting on a porch.

IMPD says aggravated assault detectives responded to investigate, and at least one witness was cooperative during the investigation.

The 17-year-old was arrest on Friday, August 13. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final decision on charges.

This story will be updated once more information is available.