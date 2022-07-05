INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy was taken to Riley Hospital in serious condition after he was hit by a stray bullet in connection to a shooting shortly after midnight.

Police in Indianapolis say the 17-year-old’s mother called 911 after her child was apparently hit by crossfire in the 800 block of Eugene Street around 12:35 a.m.

“We do know guns were fired here in the street, and he apparently was in the crossfire in between the guns and got hit by a stray bullet,” said Kerry Buckner, IMPD’s Nightwatch commander.

Police say the teen was last said to be in serious condition.

“We would love any information that could help us solve this incident or this crime. We are just hoping the young man pulls through and does good,” said Buckner.

There was some confusion about the victim’s age. Police say they were initially told the victim was 12.

IMPD asks anyone with information to call them at 317-327-3811 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.