IMPD: 2 hurt after shooting reported at south side motel; investigators believe victims actually shot on interstate

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Indiana State Police responded to a double shooting on the south side Monday morning.

The shooting was reported around 3:55 a.m. in the 4900 block of S. East Street at an address matching the Travel Inn.

Two people were shot. Their current conditions are unknown, but police last said the victims were both “awake and breathing.”

At this point, it’s believed the two victims were shot while driving on I-465 EB. The vehicle was then driven to the motel where police were called.

