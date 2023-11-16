INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after two teenagers were shot, one fatally, on the city’s east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers heard gunshots around 7:20 p.m. Thursday while patrolling the 3100 block of N. Emerson Avenue, IMPD Capt. Mark McCardia said on scene. Around the same time, dispatch began receiving calls of a person shot.

Upon arrival to the area, which is near the intersection of Emerson and E. 32nd Street, IMPD officers “almost immediately” located two teenage victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, IMPD said, was pronounced dead on scene. The other teen is listed in critical condition and was taken to Riley Hospital for Children for treatment.

According to Capt. McCardia, the shooting occurred outside an apartment complex and the surviving victim was found near a house across the street before EMS crews arrived.

Capt. McCardia said on scene that it is unknown what led up to the shooting.

Prior to this shooting, there had been 22 youth homicides within Indianapolis this year.