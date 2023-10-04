INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are on the scene of a shooting that left two people injured on Indy’s northeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched around 8:50 p.m. to the 5800 block of E. 40 Street after receiving reports that a person had been shot.

Officers arrived on the scene and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. IMPD said one victim is in critical condition and the other is stable.

This is a developing story and more information as it becomes available.