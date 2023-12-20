INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are investigating after two people were shot, one fatally, on the city’s northeast side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 5:25 p.m. to the 4000 block of Brentwood Drive, a residential area on the city’s northeast side, for a person shot.

Upon arrival, IMPD said officers located two victims. One of the victims, police said, was pronounced deceased at the scene while another person was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

No other information was immediately provided by IMPD. FOX59/CBS4 has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.