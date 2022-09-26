INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested two people suspected in a series of strong-armed robberies, including a case in which they stole a woman’s purse as she walked back to her car at an Indianapolis Walmart.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, detectives arrested 30-year-old Kyle Allen and 28-year-old Alyissa Hawkins Saturday following a lengthy investigation.

The FBI, Violent Crime Task Force and IMPD SWAT all investigated the matter. Detectives spotted a vehicle linked to several robberies in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 3805 S. Keystone Ave.

Detectives said a man got out of the vehicle, ran up to a woman as she walked to her car and took her purse. He then got back into the vehicle; IMPD SWAT later stopped the car and took Allen and Hawkins into custody.

Investigators located the victim’s bank card in Hawkins’ bra; the victim’s Social Security card and Hoosier Works card were found on the ground outside the driver’s side door of the suspect’s vehicle. Police found the woman’s purse in a dumpster at Stone Lake apartments, where they’d stopped their car after the robbery.

Police then took Allen and Hawkins in for questioning. According to IMPD, Hawkins confessed to the Walmart robbery as well as another earlier that night at a Kroger store. Allen denied having any knowledge of the robberies, police said. Both were booked on a preliminary charge of strong-armed robbery.

Booking photos were unavailable. IMPD said detectives were still investigating the matter and would approve their release at a later date.

Police believe the two are linked to robberies or attempted robberies at the following locations:

4202 S East St., Kroger – Strong-armed robbery

5350 E Thompson Rd., Kroger – Strong-armed obbery

4202 S. East St., Kroger – Strong-armed robbery

444 East Sumner Ave, PLS – Attempted strong-armed robbery

S. Emerson Ave, Walmart – Strong-armed robbery

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision. Anyone with information should contact Detective Dane Elkins at the IMPD Robbery Office at (317) 327-3475 or via email at Dane.Elkins@indy.gov.