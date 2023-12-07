INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have made an arrest in a non-fatal shooting earlier this month on the city’s near east side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that officers have arrested 24-year-old Darius Russell for his alleged role in a Dec. 4 shooting that left one person injured.

Darius Russell (via IMPD)

IMPD officers were called around 6:45 p.m. to the 200 block of Hendricks Place, which is near the intersection of Hendricks and Washington Street on the city’s near east side, for a person shot.

Upon arrival, IMPD said officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, police said, was awake and breathing.

This week, IMPD aggravated assault detectives arrested Russell for his alleged role in the incident. He was arrested on a warrant and charged with the following:

unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon,

battery by means of a deadly weapon, and

battery resulting in bodily injury.

Russell was subsequently booked into Marion County Jail.

“An arrest is merely an accusation,” IMPD said. “[Russell] should be considered innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”