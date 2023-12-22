INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a “gun battle” on the near south side of Indianapolis early Friday morning.

IMPD responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Shelby Street just before 2:30 a.m. IMPD officials said that when officers arrived to the scene, near the intersection of Shelby Street and Raymond Street, they found a car that was “shot up.” At the scene, they found an adult man with a gunshot wound.

A short time later, IMPD responded to an additional shooting not far from the first location near the intersection of Meridian and Raymond streets. When officers arrived, officials said the found two other men shot in their arms.

IMPD officials believe that the incident started as a “disturbance in the parking lot of a business that quickly escalated into a gun battle.” Detectives said that both incident are believed to be connected.

“Detectives believe this was an isolated incident and there is no on going threat to the public,” IMPD officials said. “No one from the business was injured.”

The three men were taken to area hospitals and are reportedly in stable condition. IMPD officials said aggravated assault detectives are investigating the incident.