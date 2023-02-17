INDIANAPOLIS — A 3-year-old child was taken to a local hospital Friday after what IMPD described as an accidental shooting.

According to IMPD, the 3-year-old was brought in to Eskenazi Hospital Friday morning to be treated for a gunshot wound.

Investigators determined the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted. The victim was last said to be “awake and breathing.”

The only other information available is the shooting happened on Blankenship Drive near the intersection of W. Southport Road and S. Harding Road.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information.