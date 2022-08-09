INDIANAPOLIS — A third man has been charged with murder in connection with an online clothing sale robbery that took place in March on the near northwest side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday.

On Monday, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged 30-year-old Antonio Wynn with murder and two counts of robbery. IMPD said Wynn was already in custody at the time but did not specify why. Police added that Wynn was the last suspect sought in the case.

The two other suspects — 32-year-old Carlos Bryant and 32-year-old Julius Thomas — were already arrested. Bryant was charged with murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and armed robbery. Thomas was charged with murder and robbery.

Their charges stem from an incident on March 6 in which Kerwin Pollard was shot and killed. Police believe Pollard drove to Indianapolis from Elgin, Illinois with his fiancée, who told detectives the pair traveled the Midwest selling clothing items on OfferUp, an online marketplace.

Court documents state that after Pollard began showing the suspects clothes, he was shot, and his car was stolen.

Anyone with further information about this incident should call Detective Erika Jones at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email her at Erika.Jones@indy.gov.