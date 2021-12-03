IMPD: Accused thief makes it half mile before flipping stolen truck

INDIANAPOLIS — A person accused of stealing a truck made it about half a mile before they crashed and flipped the vehicle on the southwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 6:30 a.m. Friday, police were called to the 5300 block of Gambel Road after someone reported that their truck had been stolen just a few minutes prior.

IMPD said around the same time, officers were called to the 5500 block of West Mooresville in response to a two-vehicle crash.

Police arrived to find an upside down truck and discovered it was the same vehicle reported stolen on Gambel Road.

IMPD noted that the suspect was still inside the truck when they arrived. The suspected was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for injuries and later to be booked into the Marion County Jail.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the suspect.