INDIANAPOLIS — A 57-year-old woman is under arrest in connection to a 2021 homicide that occurred in Indianapolis.

Alyson Humphrey was arrested in Kokomo on May 13 and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the charges stem from an Oct. 30, 2021, incident where police were dispatched to a home in the 4700 block of E. Michigan Street on a report of an assault. Officers were said to have arrived at the location and found an adult male suffering from “injuries consistent with trauma,” according to police.

Police said the victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition and later died as a result of his injuries on Nov. 8, 2021. Police said early in the investigation Humphrey was identified as a person of interest and questioned in the victim’s death.

Police ask anyone with information about the homicide to contact Detective David Miller at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or email him at David.Miller2@indy.gov. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.