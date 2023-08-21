Scene from Saturday’s shooting near 38th and Hillside Ave.

INDIANAPOLIS- A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon near Indy’s northeast side.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department identified the suspect as Michael Coleman.

On Saturday, IMPD officers responded to the 2300 block of East 38th Street and Hillside Avenue around 1 p.m. on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located an adult male outside suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition but later died.

As the investigation continued, police identified Coleman as the suspect. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Matthew Melkey at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.