INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced that they have arrested a man in connection with a homicide that occurred in June.

IMPD took 64-year-old Jerry Lewis into custody for his alleged role in the homicide. He is charged with murder.

According to IMPD, Southeast District officers responded to the 1700 block of Spruce Street around 9:15 p.m. on June 1 and found a woman unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Indianapolis EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The deceased was later identified as 54-year-old Melisa Hansboro.