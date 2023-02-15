INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old is under arrest in connection to a deadly carjacking that occurred last May.

Booking photo of Ronald Newman Jr.

Ronald Newman Jr. was arrested on Tuesday for his alleged role in the murder of 46-year-old Gary Underwood.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1800 block of N. Rural Street on Tuesday May 3, 2022, on report of a person shot. Detectives ended up finding Gary Underwood suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital but ended up being pronounced dead by medical staff.

Investigators believe the shooting was the result of an armed carjacking. At the time of the incident, police released photos of the alleged suspect and asked for the public to be on the lookout for the victim’s stolen. 2008 GMC Hummer H3.

Police stated investigators were eventually able to identify Newman as the suspect in the murder of Underwood and arrested him with the assistance of the Violent Crimes Unit on Tuesday

No further details about the investigation have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the deadly carjacking is asked to contact Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD homicide office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov.