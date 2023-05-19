INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested two people in connection with a robbery case.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police said the arrests of 18-year-old Jayana Anderson and 21-year-old Darelle McCullough were the result of a “comprehensive investigation” involving the IMPD Robbery Division, IMPD SWAT and IMPD North District.

Covert robbery detectives responded to the 3800 block of E. Washington Street for a reported robbery. Officers received a detailed description of the vehicle involved; IMPD SWAT then located the vehicle, leading to the arrests of Anderson and McCullough.

Both were preliminarily charged with armed robbery. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision. Booking photos for both individuals were unavailable.

Anyone with additional information should call the IMPD Homicide/Robbery Office at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.