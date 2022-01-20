IMPD arrests 3 juveniles after man was carjacked in his driveway

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police arrested three juveniles Wednesday after a man was carjacked at gunpoint in his driveway, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday.

Just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 2600 block of Andy Drive on the city’s east side for a report of an armed carjacking. Officers arrived to find a man who told them he was inside his vehicle — a silver 2011 Buick Regal — in his driveway when it was taken at gunpoint, IMPD said.

Detectives launched an investigation, and on Wednesday police found the vehicle near 52nd and Mitthoeffer Road in Lawrence. IMPD said they pulled the vehicle over without incident and arrested three juveniles.

Two of the juveniles were arrested for robbery, and the third juvenile was arrested for dangerous possession of a firearm by a minor.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide/Robbery Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).