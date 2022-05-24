INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police on Monday arrested a man accused of robbing and murdering a 70-year-old in April.

At about 5:30 p.m. on April 25, police were called to the 4400 block of North Mission Drive — a few blocks north of 38 Street and High School Road on the city’s northwest side — on a report of a person down.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers arrived to find 70-year-old Jesus Mazariegos suffering from what appeared to be a seizure. He was verbally unresponsive but awake. Mazariegos was taken to the hospital in “serious condition,” IMPD said.

On April 29, Mazariegos died from his injuries. The Marion County Coroner’s Office determined the possible cause of death to be physical assault resulting in blunt-force injuries, IMPD said. At this point, homicide detectives took over the investigation due to the “suspicious nature” of Mazariegos’ death.

Through their investigation, detectives determined the suspect to be 30-year-old Joshua Dye, IMPD said. Dye was arrested Monday on robbery and murder charges in relation to the death of Mazariegos. Police said Dye is also facing charges in a separate robbery, which also occurred on April 25. This robbery took place at 4415 N. Mission Dr., which is the address of the Courtesy Cleaning Center.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the decision on final charges.

Anyone with additional information should call detective Daniel Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Daniel.Smith@indy.gov. The public can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.