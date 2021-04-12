IMPD arrests man accused of stealing catalytic converter off business’s work truck

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have arrested a man accused of stealing a catalytic converter off a business’s work truck and believe he may be involved in additional thefts.

Police say on March 18, officers were called to a local business on a report that a catalytic converter was stolen from a work truck. Detectives reviewed video evidence and were able to get a description of the suspect’s vehicle, including distinct features.

At about 2:20 p.m. on April 1, detectives spotted a vehicle believed to be involved in the catalytic converter theft. Shortly after, detectives found the owner of the vehicle — Duncan Conklin — and took him into custody for the theft without further incident, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD says Conklin was arrested on suspicion of the theft of the catalytic converter after a thorough investigation. Police added that Conklin is also a suspect in other active theft investigations.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the cases and make final charging decisions.

“Most leads in these types of investigations come directly from the community,” IMPD said in a release. “IMPD wants to thank the Indianapolis community for its continued cooperation and encourages everyone to contact the police when suspicious activity is observed.”

Police urge anyone with further information to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).