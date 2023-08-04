INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metro Police Department arrested a man after a domestic disturbance involving a weapon incident Friday morning.

Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 3900 block of Downes Drive around 2:30 a.m. Officers said the suspect had pointed the weapon at a victim inside the house.

According to IMPD, officers were able to get the victims out of the house, which included seven children and three adults. The suspect then barricaded himself inside the house and fired shots at officers when they announced their presence.

None of the officers were injured and returned fire, IMPD said.

The suspect surrendered himself around 3:13 a.m. and was taken into custody. In addition, the suspect had a deep cut on his leg, but officers believed that the injury was unrelated to the incident. Officers recovered a gun inside the house.

“Our Critical Incident Response Team was called to the scene and will be completing an investigation into the violence towards officers,” IMPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Genae Cook said.” Detectives from Aggravated Assault are also at the scene, following up on the disturbance that occurred that led up to this action.”

FOX59/CBS4 will keep you updated when additional information becomes available.