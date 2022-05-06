Family-approved photo of Derrick Mooney Jr.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police on Friday announced the arrest of a man charged with the murder of 29-year-old Derrick Mooney Jr., who was killed on the east side of Indianapolis back in January.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on January 7, police were called to the 1300 block of Bolton Avenue, where they

found Mooney Jr. dead inside a vehicle. Police said he was shot.

IMPD homicide detectives launched an investigation and determined 32-year-old Kenyon Webster to be a suspect. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged Webster with murder in January, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On April 30, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested Webster.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Stephen Smalley at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Stephen.Smalley@indy.gov. The public can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.