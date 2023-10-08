INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested an adult male for his alleged connection to a 2022 shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

According to a Facebook post from IMPD, officers detained a man on Friday with assistance from their K9, special weapons and tactics and violent crimes units. Police did not release the name of the individual or the charges he faces.

The incident in question happened near East 10th Street and North Emerson Avenue on Sept. 30, 2022. On that date, officers were dispatched to 4615 E 10th St — which is the address listed for Champz Barber Shop on popular online search engines like Google — sometime after 2 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

When police made it to the business, they located 24-year-old Kevin Stigger, who was later pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found a then-68-year-old woman who was in critical condition. IMPD reported that both Stigger and the 68-year-old were suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 68-year-old was transported to Methodist Hospital in critical condition, per IMPD. Police did not provide an update on the woman’s current condition.

Officers later discovered a 24-year-old man had fled the scene with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition, according to IMPD.

Per a press release, IMPD would like to remind the public that the suspect it arrested Friday should be considered innocent unless he is proven guilty in a court of law.