INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a man connected to a series of illegal street takeovers that have affected roadways in the city.

Via Twitter/X, IMPD reported 24-year-old Marquis Gibbs and others allegedly obstructed traffic on West 27th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street on Sept. 10. During the same incident, the group Gibbs was involved with surrounded an IMPD squad car that was responding to a 911 call in the area, per police’s social media update.

IMPD’s violent crimes and K9 units helped police take Gibbs into custody. Police indicated that the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office formally charged Gibbs with obstructing traffic as a felony and disorderly conduct.

If convicted, Gibbs could face up to 2 1/2 years in prison and a fine of $10,000. Gibbs’ initial hearing is scheduled for Monday morning.