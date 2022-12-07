INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested an Indianapolis man following an accidental shooting Tuesday night.

IMPD officers were called to the 2400 block of Arlington avenue just after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said Sims Bledsoe was laying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound in his right thigh.

Officers applied a tourniquet and EMS took Bledsoe to Methodist Hospital.

During the investigation, police determined that Bledsoe had accidentally shot himself in the leg.

When officers searched the suspect’s car they found a handgun along with several different narcotics, including marijuana, meth, heroin and fentanyl.

Booking photo of Sims Bledsoe

Police said the drugs appeared to be packaged and ready for sale.

Bledsoe also had a criminal history and was not legally allowed to be in possession of a firearm.

When police returned to the hospital to arrest Bledsoe for the illegal gun and drug charges, they learned he tried to leave without being discharged.

Police claim Bledsoe walked out of the hospital while still wearing his hospital gown.

Detectives were able to track down the vehicle Bledsoe got into and conducted a traffic stop.

Bledsoe was arrested while still wearing his hospital gown.

He was booked into jail on preliminary charges of drug dealing and possession as well as possession of a handgun by a serious violent felony.