IMPD arrests man in connection to 3 shootings across east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department made an arrest in connection to three shootings on Indy’s east side.

On Tuesday, August 24, detectives from IMPD’s Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) and officers from the Southeast District Violence Reduction Team (VRT) located and arrested 30-year-old James Chatman for his alleged role in a shooting in the 4400 block of E. Washington Street on August 16.

Chatman is also the suspect in another shooting at the same location on E. Washington Street on August 11 and an additional shooting at 56 S. Linwood Avenue on August 12. In the August 12 incident, a woman was shot in the temple.



Thanks to cooperation from members of the community, detectives were able to identify Chatman as the suspect in all three incidents. Southeast District officers as well as the VCU worked diligently and were able to arrest Chatman without incident.

So far, the Marion County prosecutor’s office has only filed charges for the August 16 shooting. Chatman has been charged with attempted murder.

Final charges for the August 11 and 12 shootings are pending.



Anyone with information about any of these cases is asked to contact IMPD’s aggravated assault office at 317-327-3475.