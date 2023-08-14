INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a 25-year-old man accused of being involved in a series of robbery and burglary incidents.

Investigators said Davion Bond is suspected in as many as 15 incidents in or near Westlake Apartments since April.

Following a series of robbery and burglary incidents in and around the apartments, IMPD robbery detectives began investigating to identify a potential suspect. Using various investigative techniques, detectives identified a vacant apartment that Bond was possibly using.

Officers located and arrested Bond on Aug. 11. Investigators said that Bond had a handgun when he was stopped. Bond was interviewed and later arrested on preliminary charges of robbery and burglary.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make the final charging decision.