INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a Sunday shooting.

Tyree Gilbert, 28, was taken into custody Monday after investigators identified him as the suspect in a shooting near Shadeland Avenue and 38th Street on Sunday afternoon.

Gilbert faces preliminary charges of aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, battery by means of a deadly weapon, and burglary, according to IMPD.

Officers responded to a shooting call at a hotel in the block of 3700 N. Shadeland Avenue and found an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot. The man was transported to a nearby hospital and was reported to be in stable condition. His injuries required surgery.

The court documents said officers saw on video that the man and Gilbert were having a short interaction before Gilbert chased him in the breezeway area and began striking him. During the attack, at least one shot was fired, investigators said.

Court documents showed that Gilbert went back into the hotel room and then left to get in a vehicle.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the breezeway area and the hotel room and located clothing that matched what Gilbert was wearing in the surveillance footage. Officers also found three cell phones; another investigator found a license plate for a stolen vehicle in the parking lot.

Investigators learned who the victim was and were able to interview him. Later, the victim was able to identify Gilbert as the shooter through a photo lineup, police said.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.

FOX59/CBS4 will keep you updated on the official charges and additional information when it becomes available