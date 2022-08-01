INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man in connection with a deadly December 2021 shooting outside a Castleton bar.

Torrion Williams, 27, is charged with reckless homicide in the case. Police took him into custody Friday.

Williams’ arrest stems from a December 26, 2021, shooting in the 8200 block of Center Run Road near the Castleton Square Mall. Officers were dispatched just after 3 a.m. and found 31-year-old Ke’yahonna Stone suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Stone was taken to an area hospital in critical condition but died from her injuries days later on Dec. 28, according to IMPD.

Williams is due in court Tuesday for an initial hearing, according to online court records.

IMPD asks anyone with additional information to contact Detective Michael Wright at IMPD Homicide.