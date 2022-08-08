INDIANAPOLIS — A man is facing his second murder charge in about six years after Indianapolis police arrested him in connection with the killing of a man in July.

Najee Givens, age 33, was arrested Saturday. He is accused of murdering 25-year-old Timothy Rucker, who was found dead in his apartment on July 17.

Back in 2016, Givens was charged with the murder of 19-year-old Terry Williams. However, the charge was dismissed through a 2018 plea agreement in which Givens pleaded guilty to reckless homicide. He was sentenced to six years in prison — with two years suspended — and one year of probation with a 635-day jail credit for time already served, plus 212 days of good time credit. The prosecutor said he served all six years in prison after violating the terms of the agreement.

Najee Givens

The investigation into Rucker’s death began after police were called to an apartment in the 5200 block of Padre Lane, near Thompson Road and Emerson Avenue on the city’s southeast side. Officers arrived to find Rucker in his living room with a gunshot wound to his face. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A detective with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called in. After responding to the scene, he gathered information by speaking with individuals.

Court documents show that the first person the detective spoke with is the one who discovered Rucker. She told the detective that as Rucker’s emergency contact, she received a phone call from Track Group Monitoring informing her that Rucker’s GPS monitor showed no movement for over eight hours. After she couldn’t get ahold of Rucker over the phone, she came to his home and found him sitting in a chair with blood on his face and chest.

When asked if anyone was staying with Rucker, she told the detective a friend of Rucker’s whom he met in the Marion County Jail was “hanging out” at Rucker’s residence, court documents state.

Another person the detective spoke with told him there was a man “Rucker knew from Marion County Jail who goes by the name of ‘Nigee’ or ‘Niger’ who was recently hanging out with Rucker at his residence,” documents say. This person took a screenshot of a Facebook profile for “Nigee” and sent it to the detective, who later found the profile name to be Najee Givens.

The detective said multiple other individuals told him Rucker was spending time with a man they knew as “Nigee” or “Florida,” and he was seen at Rucker’s apartment on the night of July 16. When shown an array of photos, two people who said they were at Rucker’s apartment that night identified Givens as that man. Those two people also told the detective that Givens had a black handgun, and one of them described it as a 9mm Taurus, per court documents.

One person told the detective they arrived at Rucker’s apartment at about 1 a.m. on July 17 after Rucker invited them. This person said Rucker and a man they identified via photo array as Givens were at the apartment, and Givens “was acting very strange and paranoid and pulled out a black handgun several times,” documents state. The person said they left the residence at about 2 a.m. because they were afraid of Givens. They also said they remember the sound of an alarm going off when they opened the door to leave.

When the detective met with the IMPD Crime Lab, he discovered that a Red Army CR 9mm FCC shell casing was located on the floor in front of Rucker, documents say. He also found that an alarm control panel had an image of Rucker disarming the alarm at 2:05 a.m. on July 17, with another male standing behind him.

The detective searched Givens’ name in the Marion County Jail booking system and found that he was in custody due to an arrest on July 17. The arrest report showed that at about 2:30 a.m., police were called to a residence on Antigua Trail — a short distance from Rucker’s apartment. The caller said a suspicious person was knocking on the front and back doors and possibly had a gun. Police found Givens the driveway.

“Givens was sweating, very distorted, and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics,” court documents state.

One officer found a black 9mm Taurus behind the home, per documents. The occupants of the home told police they did not own a gun. IMPD took the gun and stored it in its property room. The IMPD Crime Lab later determined that the Red Army CR 9mm FCC found in front of Rucker’s body was fired from that same gun.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Jose Torres in the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Jose.Torres@Indy.gov.