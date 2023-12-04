INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a series of armed robberies in late November and early December.

According to a news release from IMPD, 32-year-old Javonte Smith was arrested for his reported role in robberies targeting various businesses on the north and east sides of Indianapolis.

On Friday, covert robbery detectives with IMPD were alerted to a robbery that reportedly occurred at a Kroger location on the near north side of Indianapolis. Officials with the department’s SWAT unit located the suspect vehicle and detained Smith.

The release said that evidence connected to the robbery was located in the vehicle. Smith was arrested on a charge of robbery and detectives believe that Smith was responsible for multiple robberies, as well as an attempted robbery, over the last few weeks.

The locations include:

Nov. 21: reported robbery at a Family Dollar location on the near north side of Indianapolis

Nov. 22: reported robbery at a McDonalds location on the near north side of Indianapolis

Nov. 22: reported robbery at another Family Dollar location on the near north side of Indianapolis

Nov. 23: reported robbery at a McDonalds location on the east side of Indianapolis on Thanksgiving Day

Nov. 23: attempted robbery at a McDonalds location on the near north side of Indianapolis on Thanksgiving Day

Nov. 23: reported robbery at the same McDonalds location on the near north side of Indianapolis that Smith reportedly attempted to rob earlier that day.

Nov. 24: reported robbery at a Walmart Neighborhood Market location on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Black Friday

Nov. 27: reported robbery at a Walmart location on the north side of Indianapolis

Dec. 1: reported robbery at a Kroger location on the near north side of Indianapolis.