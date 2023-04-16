INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced that it has arrested 22-year-old Dorean Petty for his alleged role in a triple shooting last year that killed one person and injured two others.

The shooting in question occurred downtown on August 21, 2022. Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of N. Delaware St. on reports of a person shot. Officers located an adult male, identified as 19-year-old Rodney Hanley, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Hanley was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. His condition deteriorated shortly after arriving, and Hanley was pronounced deceased. The Marion County Coroner’s Office determined the cause of death to be a homicide.

A short time later, IMPD received two more reports of a walk-in person shot at the 900 block of Fort Wayne Ave., (Indianapolis Fire Department Headquarters) and at Eskenazi Hospital.

Investigators later confirmed that the two additional shootings took place within the 900 block of N. Delaware St. Further investigation led to IMPD naming Petty as the suspect in the case. An arrest warrant was issued for Petty on April 10.

IMPD said that it was then confirmed that Petty was already being held in the Marion County Criminal Justice Center on unrelated charges.

Petty was served an arrest warrant for murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and unlawful carrying of a handgun on April 11.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Ronald Sayles at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov.