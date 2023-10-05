INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead and a juvenile victim remains in the hospital following a shooting on Indy’s northeast side.

IMPD officers were dispatched around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday night to the 5800 block of E. 40 Street after receiving reports that a person had been shot.

Fredrick Johnson III, 19, was shot and killed inside the garage of his family’s home.

A large group of friends, family and neighbors gathered across the street, but police say the crowd didn’t help their investigation.

“There’s a lot of people out in the neighborhood, but unfortunately we’re not getting any information from anyone,” said IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer.

While police believe the shooting was targeted, the motive remains a mystery.

A juvenile victim was also taken from the scene to the hospital in critical condition.

Several neighbors said they heard the fatal gunfire, but they didn’t want to go on camera or talk about the case.

That’s a common problem that makes cases like this difficult to solve.

“We cannot keep these neighborhoods safe and bring the suspects to justice if no one will talk,” said Reverend Charles Harrison with the Ten Point Coalition.

Reverend Harrison believes the code of silence has contributed to a rise in violence city-wide in recent years. He believes many people refuse to speak to police for fear of retaliation.

“We’ve got to find a way for people to feel if they do come forward, they’re not going to be the next victim,” said Harrison.

Prior to last night’s homicide, police reports show IMPD was called to the same home for two other shootings earlier this year. The first incident took place in February when a woman was shot and wounded. Police were called again in July when more shots were fired.

Police records don’t show any arrest being made in either of those cases.

Police did not have any detailed suspect information to release following the homicide and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective David Miller at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at David.Miller2@indy.gov

People can also remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.